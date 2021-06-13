Strong (STRONG) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Strong has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and $1.86 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $139.65 or 0.00358632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00056252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00186475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.73 or 0.01077901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,980.85 or 1.00105004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

