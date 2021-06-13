Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the May 13th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FUJHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. 38,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.67. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

