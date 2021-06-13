Substratum (SUB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,321.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.34 million and $1,321.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

