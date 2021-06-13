Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,828 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Super Micro Computer worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

