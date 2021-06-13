Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $77.96 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,447,702 coins and its circulating supply is 319,077,154 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

