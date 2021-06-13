SuperCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $138.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $114,577.17 and approximately $138.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,214,018 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

