SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Cap of $62.55 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $62.55 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00340078 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009371 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 122.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

