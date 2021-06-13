Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Surgery Partners worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

SGRY stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

