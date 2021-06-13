sUSD Trading Up 0.2% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $209.81 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00777658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00085250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.64 or 0.08083536 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 208,247,396 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

