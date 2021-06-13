Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Up 102.3% in May

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the May 13th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOAC remained flat at $$9.97 on Friday. 282,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

