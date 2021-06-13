suterusu Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $189,302.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00806096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.07 or 0.08117811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084455 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

