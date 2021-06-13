Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,230 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Sutro Biopharma worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

