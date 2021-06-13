Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 458.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,924 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after acquiring an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

