SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.86. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

