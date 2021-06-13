Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 179.0% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SVNLY opened at $5.59 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVNLY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

