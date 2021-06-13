Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Hits $500,346.05

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Swap has a total market cap of $500,346.05 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00167261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00187323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.01130993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,972.41 or 0.99933292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,367,219 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

