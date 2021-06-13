Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Reaches $6.02 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $12,588.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.