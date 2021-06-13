Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 21.1% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,867,878 coins and its circulating supply is 12,903,555 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.