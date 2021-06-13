SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00792856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.82 or 0.08090690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00084256 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

