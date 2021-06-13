Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Cap Hits $22.83 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Swingby has a market cap of $22.83 million and $551,276.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,675,056 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

