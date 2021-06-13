Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $603,142.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00055925 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00163744 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,468,027 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

