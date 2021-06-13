Swiss National Bank Acquires 104,048 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,048 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of HUYA worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HUYA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

