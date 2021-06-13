Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,100 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Workhorse Group worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $15.53 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

