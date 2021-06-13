Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of ImmunoGen worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

