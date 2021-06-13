Swiss National Bank Buys 14,700 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Zuora worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

