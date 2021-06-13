Swiss National Bank Buys 4,600 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at $99,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,299,985 shares of company stock valued at $34,703,390. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

