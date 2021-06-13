Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Repay worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Repay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,421 shares of company stock valued at $915,039. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

