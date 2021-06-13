Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $23,655,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,639. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 0.71. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.55.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

