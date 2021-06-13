Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $58.43. 5,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
