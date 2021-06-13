Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $58.43. 5,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.