Switcheo Market Cap Reaches $32.58 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $32.58 million and $592,866.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00164535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00196391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.39 or 0.01121142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,909.50 or 0.99803904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,511,685,365 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,922,943 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.