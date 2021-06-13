SWYFT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,172.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One SWYFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $20,250.06 and $9,172.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

