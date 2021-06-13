Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post sales of $445.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

SYKE stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

