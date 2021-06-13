Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.