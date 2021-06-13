SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0515 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $76,905.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.00437317 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.01058955 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 148,628,447 coins and its circulating supply is 116,004,160 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

