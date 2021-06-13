SyncFab 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

