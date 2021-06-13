SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.98% of SYNNEX worth $356,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $129.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

