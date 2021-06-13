Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $26,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $263.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

