Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SYNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.
About Synthesis Energy Systems
See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.