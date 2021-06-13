Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SYNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

