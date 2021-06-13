Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $77.82 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $77.82 million and $446,690.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,469,589 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

