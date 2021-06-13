Syscoin Reaches Market Cap of $94.25 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $94.25 million and $1.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00441791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 613,967,861 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

