T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. 4,072,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,578. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

