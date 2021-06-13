T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $191,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 746,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,499. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

