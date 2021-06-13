T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 4.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

