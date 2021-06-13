Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $104,470.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00809012 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

