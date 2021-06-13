Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after acquiring an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,036,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,413. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

