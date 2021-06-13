Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

TAK opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.