Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Talos Energy worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 645,349 shares of company stock worth $9,945,986 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TALO stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

