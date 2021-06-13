Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Decreased by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 11.2% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Targa Resources worth $45,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,788,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 782.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $46.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.