Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

