Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.81 and a 1-year high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

